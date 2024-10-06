Armstrong: Israel vs Iran
and a report on the damage done by the missile attack on October. 1, 2024
Israel vs Iran
Posted Oct 5, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |
The Middle East is far more complicated than the Western Media reports. Quietly, Saudi Arabia and Jordan support Israel, for they see Iran as a threat even to their sovereignty despite their populations often taking the opposite position. Iran is Shite and maintains that the religion should rule, not kings. If Iran were taken down, they would quietly be celebrating.
As the world waits for Israel’s response to Iran, the two main targets remain their nuclear facilities and their energy production. The problem with the nuclear facilities is that Iran has placed them deep under the ground. Israel lacks bunker-type weapons, but the US has such weapons. Suppose they lent them to Israel to attack the underground facilities in Iran. In that case, that will most likely divide the region and perhaps result in China and Russia coming into the area.
Attacking Iran’s oil facilities would send oil rising. The Biden Administration does NOT want that to happen before the election. Hence, we have had this paused response from Israel. Before the election, it would seem that the only major target would be nuclear development. However, this would not terminate their capability and could accelerate their move to nuclear capability.
The Biden Administration has allowed more than 1,000 terrorists to enter the country. As we head into October 7th, we should expect terrorist attacks domestically inside the USA, and Israel will be under pressure to take some action by Monday 7th – the 1st anniversary of the Hammas attack.
Via GPT4o, here are the facts of the Iranian missile attack (not that Israel has ever believed in proportionality; many believe CIA-backed factions launched the missile attack to precipitate WWIII):
On October 1, 2024, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, firing 181 ballistic missiles in retaliation for the assassinations of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. The attack, dubbed "Operation True Promise 2" by Iran, primarily targeted Israeli military airbases and some civilian infrastructure.
Most of the missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and Arrow systems, with assistance from U.S. forces. However, some missiles did hit their targets, causing localized damage. The Nevatim and Tel Nof airbases suffered damage to a hangar, a taxiway, and nearby structures. Additionally, a school in Gedera and an area near Tel Aviv, which included a restaurant and homes, were also hit. Despite the extensive missile barrage, the overall damage was relatively limited due to Israel's successful defense efforts.
In terms of casualties, there were no widespread fatalities. A 38-year-old Palestinian man was killed by falling debris, and minor injuries were reported among a few civilians, including two Israelis, two Palestinians, and two Jordanians(Business Insider)(Wikipedia)(The Times of Israel).
The attack has heightened tensions in the region, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing retaliation, and the U.S. reaffirming its commitment to support Israel in the conflict(The Times of Israel).
Via Grok:
describe the damage done by the Iranian missile attack on Israel oct 1
Answer
From the information available up to October 5, 2024, the Iranian missile attack on Israel on October 1, 2024, resulted in the following damage:
Military Infrastructure: The attack targeted and damaged several Israeli airbases, notably the Nevatim Airbase in the south and the Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel. There were reports of significant damage to these facilities, with some sources claiming the destruction of the military airport from where jets bombing Gaza were launched.
Civilian Areas: There was damage reported in civilian areas:
A school in Gedera was hit, causing structural damage including shattered windows and walls.
An area north of Tel Aviv, including the headquarters of the Israeli intelligence services Mossad and Unit 8200, saw damage to homes and a restaurant.
Casualties and Financial Impact:
Only one direct casualty was reported from the attack, a Palestinian man in the West Bank, killed by falling debris from an intercepted missile.
The financial damage was discussed in terms of the cost-effectiveness of the attack, with some X posts suggesting that despite the high cost of the missiles used by Iran (estimated in billions of USD for the operation), the physical damage in monetary terms might have been less substantial, though exact figures vary widely.
Missile Interceptions and Failures:
Many of the missiles were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome and other defense systems, which minimized the potential damage.
Some missiles failed to leave Iranian airspace, indicating technical failures or interceptions by defense systems.
Strategic and Psychological Impact: While the physical damage might have been limited, the attack demonstrated Iran's capability to directly engage Israel with a large number of missiles, aiming to challenge Israel's air defense systems and possibly to serve as a psychological or symbolic victory.
The information about the attack's effectiveness varies, with some sources emphasizing the limited physical damage and others highlighting the strategic or psychological implications of such an attack. The exact extent of the damage, particularly to military assets, might be understated in public reports due to security reasons.
Pray for peace!