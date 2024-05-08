octopus

The ADVChina guys say Cyrus Jansen is a CCP shill but he makes some good points in this video about the spastic sanctions policies the US is taking in its quest to collapse the populations of Russia and China.

Currently, Janet Yellen is drafting measures to cut big Chinese banks — the biggest in the world — off from SWIFT, the Western payments system. The US did this to Russia in 2022, expecting the Russian economy to collapse. It didn’t.

Cutting China off from SWIFT would wreak havoc on global trade in the short run, and accelerate global de-dollarization in the long run.

Since 2022, China and Russia have de-dollarized 90 percent of their bilateral trade. With the imminent theft of $300 billion of Russian assets by Washington, it is doubtful China will buy much Treasury debt in the future.

Here is China’s ace up the sleeve:

China is the largest trading trading partner of 120 nations.

If China were to require these countries to transact in yuan to buy Chinese products, a significant portion of world trade would suddenly de-dollarize, and demand for the yuan would skyrocket.

These countries might now be weak against the dollar (part of the strategy of starving the periphery), but not as weak against the yuan — which appears to be in danger of further depreciation.

A reserve currency is just a numeraire with a serviceable payment system. Every country faces its currency’s exchange rate against the dollar, whether on the buy or sell side (if both parties are not American). If a non-American seller does not adjust its prices as the dollar rises to maintain purchasing parity with its non-American buyers, it will lose sales.

The American policy does appear to be aimed at destroying world trade, inducing famine, and setting the stage for a world government takeover.

12 min

Have a great day! Pray for peace!