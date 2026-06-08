End Times Meditations

End Times Meditations

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TriTorch
3h

"You need only reflect that one of the best ways to get yourself a reputation as a dangerous citizen these days is to go about repeating the very phrases which our founding fathers used in the struggle for independence. —Charles A. Beard -

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