Are data centers over?
lots of problems, not the least financial; many are being cancelled
If you don’t want a data center in your neighborhood, the government may classify you as a domestic terrorist.
Pray for peace!
If you don’t want a data center in your neighborhood, the government may classify you as a domestic terrorist.
Pray for peace!
No posts
"You need only reflect that one of the best ways to get yourself a reputation as a dangerous citizen these days is to go about repeating the very phrases which our founding fathers used in the struggle for independence. —Charles A. Beard -