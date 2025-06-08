There appears to be a greater demand for reform in China than I was previously aware of. The CCP is being shaken up.

Xi Jinping disappeared for 14 days recently. When he came back, I assumed he was still in total control. These videos, from a channel that appears to be a valid source, tell a different story.

The CCP appears to be trying desperately to reform itself.

The reform-minded elements in the CCP objected to Xi’s dictatorial leadership. One of Xi’s most-hated actions was unilaterally closing down the burgeoning private tutoring industry that middle-class Chinese used to advance their kids’ chances in the brutal national examinations. Many interpreted this as an attempt to benefit the children of CCP members.

The GOP should take note. Trump is losing support among conservatives, and any moves to escalate war, whether against Russia or Iran or China, will probably destroy what’s left.

Xi Jinping has written a load of books that reveal his thinking, the chief tenet of which is:

Absolute Leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC): The CPC is the defining feature and greatest strength of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and its leadership must be upheld across all spheres of work and society. There is no state separate from the Party.

This is Stalinism by a different name.

Pray for peace!