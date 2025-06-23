Dave Hodges highlights Russia’s vulnerability in Kaliningrad, as well as the bridge to Crimea that Trump will probably try to take out.

I generally consider Dave an idiot spreading Neocon fear porn about China, but he has a point here.

There are numerous ways the US can exacerbate the situation. I hypothesize that significant depopulation of the world is one of the Neocons’ goals in the Great Reset, also known as World War III, the Western Plutocrats Against the World.

Pray for peace!