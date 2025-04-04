Satan is adept at splitting Americans into liberals and conservatives and getting them to take positions that are defined chiefly by their opposition to the other side. So it has been with the liberals vs. Trump for a while.

Now, I believe Trump is tanking the world economy on behalf of his masters, the Neocon Zionists, to complete the Great Reset, the techno-fascist enslavement of the peoples of the West.

The extreme protectionism of the tariffs will not rebuild American manufacturing. We learned that in the 1980s, with the import quotas on cars. The Japanese leaped ahead and moved up into the luxury segment. The Chinese will do the same in multiple sectors, not only cars, where they are far ahead, but also AI and other advanced technologies.

The tariffs more or less guarantee that the West will shrivel from lack of competition. Martin Armstrong has reversed his prediction that capital would flow to America in the trade war, saying the market crash signals it is moving away. To China and the BRICS+, ultimately.

I am having difficulty with the LibreOffice spreadsheet on this computer. I can’t produce a graph of the “animal spirits” indicator right now, but as the unemployment rate went up, it suffices to say confidence is falling. Armstrong’s cycle model says the economy hits bottom in August 2028. The stock market may bottom sometime before that.

As discussed in recent posts, the growth is in the BRICS+ economies. With China’s control of critical supply lines, it doesn’t appear the US will win this trade war, leaving only the possibility of a kinetic war for the US to win. The method of calculation of the tariffs is laughable. Trump is betting he will make a great deal, but I doubt it. His actions are alienating the rest of the world.

If the Neocon Cabal follows the script their spokesmodels have been broadcasting, their next move is to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities. Putin has warned that the consequences would be “catastrophic.”

Below Armstrong’s post is Gemini 2.5’s response to Bessent’s claim that “the deficit nations always win in a trade war.”

Tariffs are NOT Reciprocal Posted Apr 4, 2025 by Martin Armstrong | How did the Trump Administration come up with these tariff rates? Why would a nation like Madagascar, for example, with a small economy, be hit with a 47% tariff? Reciprocal tariffs were determined based on America’s trade deficit with other nations. They took each nation’s trade surplus with the US by total exports and divided that number by two, proclaiming we are asking them for half of what they have been charging the United States. The assumption behind this method is that a trade surplus means one country is “taking advantage” of the other. However, trade imbalances do not function in such a cut-and-dry manner. The US runs trade deficits with some countries while running surpluses with others. The global economy is interconnected, and imposing arbitrary tariffs based on a deficit does not reflect the broader picture. For example, China may have a surplus with the US, but it also imports raw materials from other nations to manufacture goods. If the US places a retaliatory tariff, it does not necessarily mean that China has been unfairly charging the US. China’s advantages of natural resources and lower production costs is part of the trade deal. There is a reason the US and China were one the largest trading partners, as China relied on American consumers the same way that America relied on cheaper Chinese goods. China was then investing in US debt, which it once viewed as a safe trade, but that is no longer the case, and America will suffer as a result. All of these measures are causing America’s trading partners to flee. Look at Canada, where the population is far smaller than America’s, which is one of many variables. There is less demand overall and while Canada relied on the US for numerous imports, America was not subsidizing Canada. A trade deficit is not a subsidy! The US pays for Canadian goods and services with USD, which Canada then reinvests in the US economy. This is how global trade works; it is not a one-way street where Canada simply takes advantage of the US. We cannot expect a complete balance in trading. Look at poorer nations—they simply could never purchase the same volume from America. Wages in these nations are far less than the US minimum wage, and thus, production is cheaper from a labor standpoint alone. For example, no one from Cambodia will be seeking an American-made car. A Cambodian factory will not move operations to the US to avoid the 49% tariff. They will look for alternative buyers outside of the US. Imbalances are a natural part of trade. Treasury Secretary Bessent said, “Let them eat flat screens,” but that is not the core of the issue. Americans did enjoy cheaper goods, but the bigger issue is that these tariffs make American investments LESS attractive as major companies cannot operate from a purely domestic standpoint. The calculations do not factor in currency exchanges. Capital flows and currency values often influence trade deficits. If foreign capital flows into the US to buy Treasury bonds, real estate, or equities, it strengthens the USD, making US exports more expensive and imports cheaper. This is not a function of unfair trade practices but of the global demand for US assets. By imposing tariffs arbitrarily, the cost of imported goods rises, which can negatively impact domestic industries who rely on those goods. Most American manufacturers rely on foreign goods to operate or finalize their “Made in America” products. Hiking up tariffs will cause the cost of production to soar. The workforce will shrink as profits decrease. Consumers bear the brunt of these policies through higher prices. The assumption that tariffs should be determined by “half of the surplus” rule ignores the reality that trade wars are not linear. These tariffs are NOT “reciprocal” as the Trump Administration insists. They are not looking at the actual tariffs set by other nations. Those advising Trump believe that other countries will want to negotiate “tariffs” to permit free trade, but instead they are simply hoping to close trade deficits, and that simply cannot occur. Thursday’s sell-off is indicative of capital flowing out of the US. The Trump Administration basically told the world that America is closed for international business, and capital is responding to the threat. The real impact of these tariffs will soon come as we move deeper into a period of stagflation.

Google Gemini:

No, it is not accurate to say that deficit nations always win in a trade war. This is an oversimplification of a complex economic situation. Here's a breakdown of the arguments and complexities: The Argument for Deficit Nations Having Leverage: The main argument, often cited by proponents of tariffs in deficit countries (like the US), is based on the imbalance of trade flows.

A deficit nation imports more from a surplus nation than it exports to it.

Therefore, the deficit nation has a larger volume or value of imports it can target with tariffs, theoretically giving it more leverage to inflict economic pain on the surplus nation's exporters.

The idea is that the surplus nation has "more to lose" in terms of export sales to the deficit nation than the deficit nation has to lose in export sales to the surplus nation. Why This Argument is Flawed or Incomplete: Retaliation: Surplus nations don't passively accept tariffs. They retaliate by imposing tariffs on goods from the deficit nation. Even if the total value of exports from the deficit nation is smaller, tariffs can be targeted at specific, politically sensitive sectors (like agriculture), causing significant pain.

Pray for peace!