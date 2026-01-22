As I have written, Claude Code has enabled a lot of computation with much less effort on my part. Not only does Claude know how to write code, but he also knows good statistical practice. My favorite activity is to create Structural Vector Autoregression (SVAR) models of the US economy to see what they say.

This morning’s effort takes five critical variables in an augmented Theory of Money (MV = PQ) model, including:

M2 velocity Real GDP CPI 25-54-year-old employment to population ratio Effective Fed funds rate

M2 itself is not included to avoid multicollinearity issues. I am not imposing any shocks; I am just looking at the model’s naive projections over the next two years. The data is quarterly to 2025:Q3.

I was surprised again to see very low inflation forecasts, under 2% over the coming eight quarters. With money fund rates at ~3.5%, real money fund rates are ~1.75%, which is fairly high. This would support the dollar over the near term as a place to park cash, as the currency rises amid asset outflows from Europe. But it certainly doesn’t look like high inflation will start anytime soon. Low inflation is consistent with the forecasted sluggish (<1.5%) real GDP growth.

Do I believe these numbers? I believe they represent the “central tendency” of these variables, given the history thus far. So, net of exogenous shocks (bomb, bomb, bomb Iran), I believe they are probably fairly accurate ballpark averages.

Here is Claude’s executive summary:

Economic Implications: Employment Dynamics: - Strong EPOP growth (+0.77pp) indicates improving job market Growth & Inflation: - Weak GDP growth (1.44% ) - Modest inflation (1.77%) - Still below Fed’s 2% target Monetary Policy: - Fed maintains accommodative stance (4.29% → 4.23%) - Slight easing appropriate given below-target inflation - Supportive of employment gains M2 Velocity: - Declining modestly (-0.40%), indicating weak money demand - Less pronounced than previous model (-0.71%)

Pray for peace!