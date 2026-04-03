The US economy comprises a running battle between the banks — capital — and labor. Labor gains confidence when the unemployment rate is lower than a 4-year adaptation level, and loses confidence when it rises above that level. The alternating cycle of confidence drives the business cycle. See my post “Whither ‘animal spirits,’” for the theoretical background.

With the lowered unemployment rate announced this morning, it looks as if we are going to skip the recession in this cycle. Confidence has been slightly negative for a while and has not shown the sharp decline (accompanying an accelerating unemployment rate) that usually occurs at this stage of the business cycle.

ZeroHedge reports that the lower unemployment rate is linked to a decline in labor force participation, driven by reduced illegal immigration. My model uses the employment-to-population ratio and shows some improvement over the coming year.

Trump and Hegseth have recently engaged in a spree of loyalty-test firings, suggesting to many analysts that they are about to follow through on Trump’s threats to commit unprecedented war crimes in Iran, following the Cabal’s implied directive to genocide the entire Iranian ethnicity. This would be characteristic thinking on the part of the Cabal.

Therefore, I believe Trump’s intention in the Gulf is to keep it closed, to create a worldwide depression to depopulate the world, especially in the less-developed nations, and to maximize US oil production while depriving China and Southeast Asia of Gulf oil.

If we learned anything from the COVID-19 plandemic, it is that the Cabal is very serious about reducing human fertility and population growth. Consult any of my “Great Reset update” posts for the big picture.

Expanded war implies a strong fiscal stimulus, which my SVAR model is apparently picking up. With sufficient fiscal stimulus, it is possible that the US economy skips the recession this time, but with a global depression developing, I doubt it. The stock market would tank in a depression. Watch for a head-and-shoulders pattern forming.

We live in interesting times. These are just the musings of your humble conspiracy theorist.

Pray for peace!