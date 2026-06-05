With the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.3% but still above the adaptation level, animal spirits remain negative, though slightly less so than last month. If Warsh surprises and uses his reliance on the trimmed-mean inflation measure (i.e., lower than CPI) to lower rates this summer, we may see a repeat of the 1980s pattern, as he must subsequently pull a mini-Volcker to stop what he has started. Or not.

For the theory behind the model, see the post below:

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment series remains at record low levels. Consumers are not happy.

Unprecedented manipulation of the stock market appears imminent, as the SpaceX IPO may be pushed into the Nasdaq. If it follows the pattern of similar hot tech IPOs, it will fall 50% in the first 100 days and drag the index down with it. I wouldn’t touch it for at least a few months.

Interesting times!

Pray for peace!