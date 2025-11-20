The BLS reported a 4.4% unemployment rate for September. This is consistent with a continuing slide into recession, as has happened with every other business cycle in the past 50 years when the unemployment rate crosses above the adaptation level. For the background and theory on my “animal spirits” or confidence model, see “Whither ‘animal spirits.’”

Basically, when the unemployment rate rises above the level we are used to—the adaptation level—confidence falls, and can create a self-reinforcing feedback loop of declining consumption, investment, and overall business activity.

If we take the difference between the unemployment rate and the adaptation level, we get a confidence metric.

We appear positioned for a significant economic slump in 2026, as the decline tends to accelerate at this point in the cycle. However, I also think we will see extraordinarily stimulative measures of varieties we may not even be able to imagine to counter the decline.

I can’t wait for my Tariff Stimmy Check! Will I have to pay taxes on it, like I am paying via the tariffs, which may or may not cause inflation, but definitely depress economic activity and incomes?

