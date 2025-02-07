My research interest in academia was "animal spirits," as John Maynard Keynes termed the confidence levels in the economy. Delving into the most fundamental law of psychology, the sensitivity to adaptation level, I found a relationship between the unemployment rate and recessions that reveals, in large part, how the social mood of Americans about the economy is determined. When the unemployment rate is below an exponential moving average over the past four years, people feel good because it's lower than what they have in their memory. When the unemployment rate rises above the adaptation level, confidence decreases. With this morning's unemployment rate of 4.0 percent, the unemployment rate fell precisely to the adaptation level, corresponding to a zero confidence reading on my metric. New readers might want to consult my post “Whither ‘animal spirits,’” for background.

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment index has been rebounding but is still at relatively low levels.

The recession has not officially begun because the NBER never declares when it began until well after the fact. However, there can be no doubt that the economy is on the precipice of recession. The Trump tariffs and their inevitable reprisals guarantee that. We will see a global slowdown. The unemployment rate may rise sharply from here.

The US should stop trying to “defend the dollar,” “decouple from China,” and “beggar thy neighbor,” as history tells that these actions will only lead to war. With its “trade with us and we’ll help fund your development,” China has won the global PR war, even as evil as the CCP appears to be in some ways.

Is war the end game? Trump’s tariffs will weaken American competitiveness, as protection always does. Are the Cabal Neocons still in control of the Trump presidency? This is the historical question of the hour.

Here is ZeroHedge’s coverage of this morning’s report.

Pray for peace!