The February unemployment rate at 4.1 percent is again above the adaptation level, at 3.99 percent. In every other business cycle since the 1950s, this has been a reliable signal that confidence will continue to decline and that the unemployment rate will continue to rise, usually at an accelerated rate.

For the background of this theory, see my note “Whither ‘animal spirits.’” Here is a graph of the adaptation level minus the unemployment rate, which can be interpreted as a confidence metric.

A lot of people think the stock market could be bottoming, but I don’t see how that is possible—in terms of a major bottom—with a recession almost certainly in prospect. We shall see. If we follow something like 2008, we won’t see a long-term bottom in the stock market for at least eighteen months.

Pray for peace!