The November unemployment rate of 4.6% reveals the continuing decline in my confidence metric, now positioned to accelerate downward as the unemployment rate accelerates upward. However, I would not put it past the current administration to massage the numbers, as the last one did.

For background on my theory of “animal spirits” or confidence levels, see the post below. The basic idea is that when the unemployment rate—the rate most indicative of who’s winning in the battle between labor and capital—is above its recent moving average, we lose confidence. When it drops below what we’re used to, we become more confident.

The crossover from below to above is a very reliable signal of imminent recession, as the chart below shows clearly.

Whither 'Animal Spirits'? Elliott Middleton · June 21, 2022 According to the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Series, confidence is at record lows. But a measure of confidence or “animal spirits,” as Keynes called it, that I developed in the 1990s — that was featured on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, February 20, 1998 — is now showing very healthy “animal spirits.” So which one is right? Read full story

Here is the relationship between the current unemployment rate and the adaptation level, expressed as a confidence metric.

Pray for peace! Keep your loved ones close!