Why? You must read “Whither ‘animal spirits” to understand, but at 4.3 percent the unemployment rate has risen above its 4-year exponential moving average, the adaptation level of what we’re subconsciously used to, and now has entered territory worse than what we are used to. The sensitivity to adaptation level is the most universal law in psychology.

Here’s the chart:

We’ll see how the stock market responds.

