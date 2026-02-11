Both the Michigan Sentiment index and my “animal spirits” index continue at depressed levels, although the economy has so far escaped the acceleration of the unemployment rate that usually occurs at this point in the cycle. The unemployment rate was reported at 4.3% this morning, down a tenth from last month. Employment gained above expectations.

My “animal spirits” indicator is negative when the current unemployment rate is above a 4-year exponential moving average, and it is positive when the current rate is below the moving average. The long-term history shows that the economy has always dipped into recession shortly after the rate rises above the moving average, although it hasn’t yet in this highly unusual cycle. If this “self-fulfilling prophecy” dynamic kicks in, the forecast will change. I believe the administration will take us into war to preclude that possibility, to gin up “animal spirits” of a different and wholly repugnant sort.

I ran my Structural Vector Autoregression (SVAR) model, which is based on data of the CPI, the 25-54 employment-to-population ratio (EPOP), 3-month T-bill rates, 10-year T-bond rates, the dollar (DXY), the), S&P 500, oil prices, and gold prices. The data is from 1980 to the present. The model was backtested from 2010 to the present and achieved reliable results. The forecast is surprisingly benign, even showing slight employment gains.

FORECAST EXECUTIVE SUMMARY (Feb 2026 → Jan 2027)

Key Forecast Metrics

Forecast Period: Feb 2026 to Jan 2027

Forecast Horizon: 12 months

CAGR Forecasts

CPI Inflation: 3.26% annually

SP500 Nominal Return: 8.19% annually

SP500 Real Return: 4.93% annually (after inflation)

Gold Return: 3.79% annually

OIL Return: 1.59% annually

DXY Return: -0.11% annually

I also ran an interest cut scenario through the model, three 25bp cuts spread over the forecast horizon. The results:

Modest disinflationary effect (-11bp). Labor market unchanged. Dollar weakens slightly.

Real equity returns improve slightly (+4bp) due to lower inflation. Gold benefits most (+59bp).

Pray for peace!