The unemployment rate is still above the adaptation level — an exponential moving average over the past four years — which, in the past, has always led to an acceleration of the rate upward in a self-reinforcing cycle of loss of confidence. Have we really skipped the recession this cycle? Or merely postponed it, much as happened with the 1980-1982 recession?

The chart below shows the difference between the unemployment rate and the adaptation level, with the sign flipped to make it a confidence metric. Confidence is still “negative.” To improve confidence would require the unemployment rate to fall quite a bit further from here, which is not credible. We are in an employment steady state now, which means there is very low volatility in the labor market. With the Warsh stimulus coming, we could see the economy pick up in the short term, with the “real” recession delayed until later in the decade. Inflation will probably accelerate, subjecting consumers to “financial repression,” where interest rates are lower than inflation and consumers lose purchasing power holding Treasuries.

For reference, see the post below.

And finally, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index confirms that confidence is in “recession country.'“

Pray for peace!