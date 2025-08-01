With the July unemployment rate at 4.2%, the current rate continues to rise above the adaptation level, an exponential moving average over the past four years, contributing to loss of confidence. We are in the self-reinforcing downward part of the business cycle. For the theory behind this, read this post. This theory was featured in a front-page article in The Wall Street Journal in the '90s, and then buried because it works too well. The economy has never failed to have a recession after the unemployment rate rises above the adaptation level.

We can turn the relationship between the current unemployment rate and the adaptation level upsidedown to create a confidence metric, which is sliding beneath the zero line and is poised to accelerate downward (as unemployment accelerates upward).

The current situation resembles early 2008.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to destroy international trade, stirring up chaos and uncertainty, hoping to see the spark that ignites World War III for his Deep State masters (or perhaps they will have to strike the flint themselves).

Where's Your TACO Now: Futures Slide, Global Markets Tumble After Trump Unleashes Harsh Tariffs

Global markets and US equity futures extended a selloff as Trump’s sweeping import tariffs sparked renewed fears about the outlook for economic growth amid traders. The MSCI All Country World Index fell for a sixth day, the longest streak since September 2023. As of 8:00am ET, S&P futures on the S&P 500 retreated more than 1%, suggesting the index will extend a three-day run of declines. In premarket trading, Amazon.com slumped as much as 8%

and weighed on Big Tech after projecting weaker-than-expected operating income, prompting questions about its huge AI spending; Elsewhere AAPL (+1.7%) rallied on iPhone sales growth including while other Mag 7 names are mostly lower NVDA (-.25%), GOOG/L (-2.2%) and META (-1.3%) as Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare underperform. In rates, 30y TSYs added 3.2bps. Commodities are mixed, with precious metals higher and base metals lower. Today's economic data slate includes July jobs report (8:30am), July final S&P Global US manufacturing PMI (9:45am), and July ISM manufacturing and July final University of Michigan sentiment (10am)

In premarket trading, Mag 7 stocks are mostly lower: Amazon.com slides 7% after projecting weaker-than-expected operating income and trailing the sales growth of its cloud rivals, leaving investors searching for signs that the company’s huge investments in artificial intelligence are paying off. Apple rises 1.8% after the company reported its fastest quarterly revenue growth in more than three years, easily topping Wall Street estimates, after demand picked up for the iPhone and products in China. Others are mostly in the red (Microsoft +0.5%, Meta -1%, Tesla -1.2%, Alphabet -1.8%, Nvidia -2%).

Avantor (AVTR) slumps 10% after the maker of laboratory supplies reported adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter that missed the average analyst estimate.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) climbs 15% after the software company reported revenue for the second quarter that exceeded the average analyst estimate.

Coinbase (COIN) falls 11% after the largest US crypto exchange reported revenue for the second quarter that missed the average analyst estimate following a drop in digital-asset market volatility.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) ticks up as much as 2.5% after the Washington Post reported that the US government plans to experiment with covering weight-loss drugs for federal health programs.

First Solar (FSLR) advances 2% after the renewable energy firm boosted its net sales forecast for the full year.

Fluor (FLR) tumbles 17% after the engineering and contracting firm cut its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) rises 3% after raising its full-year guidance after reporting the strongest volume growth in five years.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) falls 5% after the telecommunications firm posted 2Q revenue came in just shy of estimates.

Moderna (MRNA) falls 5% after the struggling biotech company narrowed its revenue forecast for the full year.

Reddit (RDDT) rises 16% after the social-networking company forecast revenue for the third quarter that beat the average analyst estimate.

Late on Thursday, Trump announced a slew of new levies, including a 10% global minimum and 15% or higher duties for countries with trade surpluses with America, as he forged ahead with his turbulent effort to reshape international commerce. Questions about the impact on growth and inflation are starting to overshadow the AI-driven optimism that has buoyed megacap technology stocks.

“Next week marks a significant turning point for global trade with the introduction of Trump’s tariffs, creating uncertainty about how these new and historical barriers will affect markets in practice,” said Kim Heuacker, an associate consultant at Camarco. “Current high valuations, particularly among US stocks, are becoming increasingly difficult to justify.”

Trump’s baseline rates for many trading partners remain unchanged at 10% from the duties he imposed in April, easing the worst fears of investors after the president had previously said they could double. Yet, his move to raise tariffs on some Canadian goods to 35% threatens to inject fresh tensions into an already strained relationship.

Taken together, the average new tariff rate rises to 15.2% from 13.3% — up significantly from 2.3% in 2024, according to Bloomberg Economics. The biggest losers appear to be China and Switzerland, Bloomberg economist Maeva Cousin says.

Now that tariff news is in the bag, all eyes turn to today's jobs report: the US economy is expected to have created 104,000 jobs in July, down from 147,000 a month earlier. The “whisper” is for 120,000. According to JPMorgan, either would be good enough to take the S&P 500 higher (see our full preview here). Today's closely-watched jobs report may give fresh hope to doves looking to make the case for the Fed to cut interest rates. There are fewer company updates to distract from payrolls, but a slew of new tariffs is dampening the mood.

“Given all the uncertainties, it makes a lot of sense for traders, for dealers to take some money off the table going into nonfarm payrolls today,” said Gareth Nicholson, CIO of Nomura International Wealth Management.

The Euro Stoxx 600 falls 1.2% to around a one-month low, tracking declines in Asia with pharmaceutical stocks including Novo Nordisk A/S, GSK Plc and AstraZeneca Plc leading declines after Trump demanded drug companies lower US prices. Travel, industrial and technology shares are also leading declines. The tariffs are “really bad for Europe,” said Ludovic Subran, chief investment officer at Allianz SE. “The cost for companies will be huge, as the US is the biggest market by far.” These are the biggest movers Friday:

Campari gains as much as 8.8%, the most since April, after the Italian spirits maker reported 1H results. Adjusted Ebitda and sales for the period beat consensus estimates and the company left its full-year guidance unchanged

Melrose Industries gains as much as 7.9%, the most in almost four months, after the aerospace company reported earnings ahead of expectations in the first half, which analysts at RBC say helps de-risk its full-year guidance

Erste shares rise as much as 3.1% to a fresh all-time high after the bank raised its forecast for return on tangible equity and net interest income. Analysts at Morgan Stanley note strong capital position

UMG shares fall as much as 8.9% after the music label reported Ebitda margin that expanded more slowly than expected during 2Q, with its merchandising unit being hit by higher tariffs and freight costs

European pharmaceutical stocks drop after US President Donald Trump demanded drug companies lower US prices, and Novo Nordisk loses its spot among Europe’s 10 most valuable companies after nearly a weeklong slump

Daimler Truck falls as much as 5.5% in early trade after the truckmaker lowered its outlook, citing the impact on sales from ongoing tariffs in North America. Order weakness in North America stood out, Citi says

Saint-Gobain shares fall as much as 5%, the most in almost four months, after results from the French construction materials producer showed a slowing volume trend into the second-quarter

J. Martins falls as much as 4.6% in early trading as 2Q earnings beat driven by rebound of like-for-like sales in Poland and better cost control is clouded by erosion of Portuguese retailer’s gross margin

Engie falls as much as 8.3%, before trimming losses, after the French energy group said most earnings metrics fell year on year, with Jefferies seeing a 24% miss on Ebit ex-nuclear. Shares are down 3.1% as of 10.29am in Paris

Cancom shares drop as much as 21%, the most since 2008, after the IT services provider cut its outlook for the full year, citing challenges in its core German market

Mutares shares fall as much as 22% after the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) says in statement that there are concrete indications the investment firm has violated accounting regulations

Earlier in the session, Asian stocks were set to record their biggest weekly decline since April as Washington’s tariffs damped the outlook for the export-dependent region. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped as much as 1% on Friday, with South Korean equities leading declines after authorities unveiled plans to raise taxes on corporations and investors. Tech shares weighed on the regional gauge as Tokyo Electron dropped the most in nearly a year following a move by the chip tool maker to lower its full-year earnings outlook. The retreat in the Asian index marks a reversal of the back-to-back weekly gains that helped propel it to the highest level since March 2021. Investors are watching the parameters and impact of trade deals, as well as factors such as central bank policy direction to plot their next move.

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rises 0.2%, trading at the highest in two months after Trump fired his latest salvo at the Federal Reserve, saying in a social-media post the institution’s board should “assume control” if Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t lower interest rates. Traders are also bracing for key US jobs data later Friday. The Swiss franc is among the weakest G-10 currencies, falling 0.5% against the greenback after Switzerland was hit with a 39% levy by Trump. The yen outperforms, rising 0.2% after some modest jawboning from the Japanese Finance Minister.

In rates, treasuries are mixed, with outperformance at the short-end pushing 2-year yields down 2 bps. Gilts lead a selloff in European government bonds, with UK 10-year yields rising 5 bps.

In commodities, WTI crude futures fall 0.7% to $68.80 a barrel. Gold rises $5. Bitcoin falls 1%. Bitcoin is on the backfoot, and trades back below the USD 115k mark - downside which is in-fitting with the broader risk tone.

Looking at today's US economic data calendar we get the July jobs report (8:30am), July final S&P Global US manufacturing PMI (9:45am), and July ISM manufacturing and July final University of Michigan sentiment (10am). Fed speaker slate includes Hammack (9:10am) and Bostic (10:30am)

