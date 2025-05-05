I’m back on my other Mac with a real Excel; my charts do not survive in LibreOffice. The chart above shows that the 4.2% April unemployment rate was above the 4-year exponential moving average. We are in the “self-fulfilling prophecy” part of the business cycle, wherein increasing unemployment causes more unemployment and loss of confidence. For the theory behind my model, which has not been wrong in over fifty years, see the post “Whither ‘animal spirits?’”

Here is the relationship flipped to show it as a confidence metric.

For good measure, let’s look at the most recent Michigan Consumer Sentiment results.

Trump’s tariffs are exacerbating the collapse of confidence globally as part of the Great Reset. Confidence is in recession territory.

“Animal spirits” are fading in America and around the world. Prepare spiritually.

Pray for peace!