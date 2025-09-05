With the unemployment rate at 4.3 percent, my adaptation-level “animal spirits” metric continues to trend downward. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is also at very low levels.

For those new to this substack, I proposed back in the 1990s that consumer confidence depends primarily on the unemployment rate. Following the first law of psychology, the sensitivity to adaptation level in virtually all forms of perception and cognition, I constructed an exponential moving average of the unemployment rate over the past four years and compared the current rate to that. An exponential moving average weights the more recent observations more heavily. This is what I saw:

Every time the current unemployment rate crosses above the adaptation level, a recession results, as consumers lose confidence in their economic prospects and curtail consumption, which in turn causes producers to curtail production, leading to layoffs. Typically, at this stage of the cycle, the unemployment rate begins to accelerate upward. Possibly because of declining labor force participation, this acceleration phase has been postponed in this cycle.

As shown in the top graph above, subtracting the unemployment rate from the adaptation level produces a confidence metric.

The crossover has never failed to produce a recession. The Wall Street Journal featured my ideas in a front-page story on “animal spirits” in the 1990s (citation in the post below). Still, the mainstream economists have been ignoring it because it works and doesn’t involve fancy mathematics.

Please see the post below, which was published on ZeroHedge.com, as they will also no longer publish my content. The post below summarizes my intellectual journey from graduate school in Boulder in the 1970s, when I first attempted to apply psychological principles to economic analysis. I thought “animal spirits” was a problem worthy of study.

What I learned was that the battle between capital and labor significantly impacts consumer confidence.

If the usual cycle persists, unemployment is expected to rise from here, although declining labor force participation may mitigate the impact on the rate. We shall see. The Big Beautiful Bill is pumping a lot of AI- and war-related stimulus into the economy. I will be reporting on the updates of my small econometric models of the economy and stock market in a subsequent post.

Pray for peace!