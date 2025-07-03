With this morning’s amazing 4.1% unemployment report, the rate remains above the adaptation level in “negative confidence” territory.

As the chart shows, whenever the current rate rises above the 4-year moving average adaptation level, the economy enters recession. The adaptation level is now at 3.94%. The basic idea of this adaptation-level theoretic confidence measure is that we feel better when things are better than what we’re used to, and worse when they’re worse than what we’re used to. The sensitivity to adaptation level is arguably the most universal law in psychology. The unemployment rate is the most psychologically sensitive economic release, as it measures who is winning in the ongoing battle between capital and labor.

When we flip the current rate and the adaptation level around, we get a direct measure of confidence.

The pattern looks very much like that in 2008, before the Global Financial Crisis. If we follow the historical pattern—and there is no compelling reason to think we won’t—the unemployment rate will accelerate upwards into the fall. Remember that the stock market bottomed in March 2009, about the point of maximum negative confidence.

For more background, see the post below.

Whither 'Animal Spirits'? Elliott Middleton · June 21, 2022 According to the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Series, confidence is at record lows. But a measure of confidence or “animal spirits,” as Keynes called it, that I developed in the 1990s — that was featured on the front page of the Wall Street Journal, February 20, 1998 — is now showing very healthy “animal spirits.” So which one is right? Read full story

Pray for peace!