This is the best interview with a Westerner in China that I’ve seen. After watching it, you will understand the Chinese mindset a lot better.
“Meet Fabian, a Belgian who has been living in China for 16 years. He is married to a Chinese wife and runs a contract manufacturing company. Fabian explained the main misconceptions about China in the West, the biggest differences between life in China and Europe, and what you should never do as a foreigner in China.”
The world depends on the US and China to resolve their differences peacefully. In my view, there are Satanic powers—the Cabal Neocons—who would love to see Armageddon and chaos rained upon the world, and they will do their best to provoke WWIII. They must be defeated.
Pray for peace!
From the very beginning, it seems propaganda and being European Belgian, it's clear to me he lacks discernment of the fundamental difference between Europe, the West overall and China BECAUSE EUROPE HAS NOW BECOME ALMOST COMPLETELY ATHEISTIC JUST AS CHINA...And, as trending in the CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLICS as U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Israel...Places once practicing Paganism/Totemic beliefs wrapped around 'Death Cults'; Human Sacrifice which are also on the rise in the west with Death of Infants in the Womb and Euthanasia. It's clear there to be underground forces in the U.S. practicing the same evils as institutionalized in China of 'Forced Organ Harvesting, Slavery, Drug Warfare and Weapons Markets.' All is now rampant at the Southern U.S. Border and Central America where Chinese Agents have entered illegally by the hundreds of thousands to infiltrate, bivouac and await word to perpetrate crime in the U.S. All is now a 'Cold War' situation.
When he addresses the fact of minorities and the presence of many across the land, he DOES NOT address the fact of the utter lack of RELIGIOUS FREEDOM and the fact of 'THE INSTITUTIONALIZATION OF FORCED ORGAN HARVESTING OF THE UIGHURS, FALON DAFA FAITHFUL' as well as torturous imprisonment for all the Govt. defines enemy minorities.
The lack of respect for God of a Govt. making humans and human Govt. to be the only God appropriate to worship among such a vast population is terrifying in itself. With no higher God than humanity or human Govt., there is NO BASELINE TO DEFINE EVIL and such a Power/Con- trolling Govt. with indoctrinated/brainwashed people worshiping it is not acceptable.