Tucker Carlson interviewed Elon Musk on X. Click on the image to watch the video. I believe Elon has a characteristic that used to be called “intellectual integrity.” He believes there is such a thing as objective truth and is creating an AI dedicated to being truthful.

As an engineer, Musk has a sharp grasp of the social psychology of our times, having popularized the phrase “the woke mind virus.” He staunchly defends classical liberal values and views overbearing government as the greatest threat to America's future success.

He sticks to his view that if the gigantic fraud of the illegals voting in the Presidential election can give the Democrats their one-party state, the United States will fail soon after that.

I wonder if Elon would take his companies to China at that point, if the Chinese would give him enough freedom to operate (like, if the CCP went away and the Chinese came up with “capitalism with Chinese characteristics,” a capitalism that included mandatory profit sharing).

Pray for peace!