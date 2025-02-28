Spending slowing, saving up, inflation in the forecast: Fed in a pickle.

A trade war with Europe is heating up as Trump and the EU threaten more tariffs on each other. Trump demands they spend more on NATO ($$$ to US MIC) while simultaneously sanctioning and attempting detente with Russia for critical minerals. What could go wrong once Europe (clearly in the thrall of the WEF) has rearmed? Could this be American cunctation to allow Europe to rearm before the final Neocon assault on Russia and China, precipitated by a Middle East oil crisis that Bibi will initiate? Matthew 24:24, people. Trust not in a man.

Americans' Savings Rate Soars As First Official Signs Of DOGE Success Emerge

by Tyler Durden

Friday, Feb 28, 2025 - 07:41 AM

Tl;dr: Fed's favorite inflation indicator dipped as expected but all eyes were on the sudden surge in incomes and plunge in 'spending' in January (that sent the savings rate for Americans soaring) as USAID flows to the rest of the world dried up...

Incomes up, spending down - very positive for Americans' savings rate...

...and a sign that DOGE is working!

Notice anything odd about the shift in trend of payments to the rest of the world during the Biden administration (relative to the past 60 years?)...

And in case you don't believe us 'digital dickweeds' and our far-right propaganda, here's the St. Louis Fed's source data...

* * *

After hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI (and various survey-based inflation expectations), today brings the Big Kahuna - The Fed's preferred inflation indicator, Core PCE - which is expected to show a dovish downturn (from +2.8% YoY to +2.6% YoY). And that is exactly what happened with headline PCE rising 0.3% MoM (as expected) and Core up 0.3% MoM (as expected). That pushed the YoY shifts lower on a sequential basis (Core PCE YoY at its lowest since June 2024)...

That is the biggest MoM jump in headline PCE since April 2024...

Core services prices - a closely watched category that excludes housing and energy - rose 0.2% from a month earlier.

Goods prices excluding food and energy were up 0.4%, the most since early 2023.

The so-called SuperCore PCE (Services ex-shelter) rose 0.2% MoM, dragging the YoY print down to 3.09% - its lowest since Feb 2021...

On the other side of today's data binge, Personal Spending tumbled 0.2% MoM in January (+0.2% MoM exp) even as incomes soared 0.9% MoM (+0.4% exp). That is the biggest drop in spending since Feb 2021

Sending the savings rate soaring (after all those revisions)...

Where did the sudden jump in incomes come from? Why, the dear old government of course - transfer payments spiked over $80BN...

BUT - and it's a big but!!

Why the sudden plunge in spending?

Simple - goodbye USAID - and the billions of outflows to foreign nations...

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell 0.5%, marking the biggest monthly decline in almost four years...

Finally, we note that PCE was the only one of the 'hard' inflation indices to drop in January...

How long can The Fed rely on this gauge with liquidity rebounding?