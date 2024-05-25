Share this postAlex Newman on the global compact for migrationelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAlex Newman on the global compact for migrationand what makes America differentElliott MiddletonMay 25, 2024Share this postAlex Newman on the global compact for migrationelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare30 minHave a great weekend! Pray for peace!Share this postAlex Newman on the global compact for migrationelliottmiddleton.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePrevious