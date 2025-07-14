Musk is decoupling his businesses from the US. Can you blame him?

20 min

Fake OpenAI GPT-5 rankings flood the Web. Meta says their AI will be open-source, for real. (Wow.) Open-source Chinese AI is often the better choice in terms of capability/price for businesses, and Jensen Huang says the American AI stack will lose out if Trump continues to enforce stupid export controls.

9 min

The clown show goes on.

Pray for peace!