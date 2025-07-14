AI update
Musk expanding in China and BRICS; OpenAI in hot water; Meta joins Chinese approach, offering its AI for free (while poaching talent from OpenAI)
Musk is decoupling his businesses from the US. Can you blame him?
20 min
Fake OpenAI GPT-5 rankings flood the Web. Meta says their AI will be open-source, for real. (Wow.) Open-source Chinese AI is often the better choice in terms of capability/price for businesses, and Jensen Huang says the American AI stack will lose out if Trump continues to enforce stupid export controls.
9 min
The clown show goes on.
Pray for peace!