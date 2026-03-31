Jiang surprises by implying that Donald Trump knows what he’s doing, that he is destroying the American economy to make the parasites of transnational capital go away. This aligns with his prediction that America will become a Christian nation after the Great Reset. In this sense, Jiang is a dispensationalist.

So confusing. I’m just an economist. It looks to me like the tech oligarchs want to impose the CCP’s techno-feudalism on us, and [continue to] rule us from Israel.

Where will transnational capital go? Next class.

Pray for peace!