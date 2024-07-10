A Vermont Love Story, a romance I wrote in 2023 to raise awareness of turbo cancer, is now available on Audible as an audiobook.

It is the story of a young woman who loses the love of her life to turbo cancer and realizes that, while love is eternal, life must go on.

I have 50 free review copies for the US and UK that I can give away. If you are interested, please reply to this email and tell me where you are. Your request should come to me by email, and I will reply with your “promo code.”

Be advised: it is a tearjerker.

Pray for peace! Pray for America! Very uncertain times are upon us.