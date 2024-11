Richie from Boston is convinced that the drills in Washington, D.C., for a “Congressional mass casualty event” forebode the Deep State’s next assault on America. Will they try to get rid of the Republican majorities in Congress in one fell swoop?

Below are a couple of great Jason A videos depicting the left’s reaction to the red wave. The Covid demoralization psyop did damage to a lot of folks’ mental health.

Pray for peace! Take care.