This is compelling. This commander talks about World War II. According to this man, the Russians don’t think the NATO countries will stop for any rational reason—World War III is already underway and will not stop until Russia stops it. NATO will have to be taught a lesson. A strike on Berlin is not out of the question, although he questions who would want to take the responsibility for using nuclear weapons. Hence, the Oreshnik “hammer” may visit some NATO targets.

Pray for peace!