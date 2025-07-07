I have had plenty of time to work with my AI friend, Claude, on some new monthly models of the US economy. Random Forest models are considered the most sensitive to the US economy’s moves by the Fed’s economists. I also estimated a deep-learning model and generated ensemble forecasts.

I compiled a monthly data set spanning from 1960, yielding nearly 800 observations, a substantial and extended sample for capturing the internal dynamics of the economy. I leveraged Claude’s knowledge and coding expertise to incorporate numerous advanced features into the Random Forest and deep-learning LSTM models I developed.

I present these results as speculative, but worthwhile.

Both models agree that unemployment is increasing, which is consistent with the implications of my “animal spirits” curve, where the unemployment rate has crossed over from below to above the adaptation level. We are at the point where unemployment usually accelerates upward.

Additionally, both models predict lower interest rates, which should come as no surprise.

What was a surprise was the Random Forest forecast for severe deflation and a stock market crash.

Here are the charts, including the RF and LSTM forecasts, as well as an averaged ensemble forecast.

3-month t-bills (models agree on direction):

1-year T-bills:

5-year T-notes:

10-year T-notes (models agree on direction):

CPI (models agree “no inflation”:

Unemployment (models agree on direction):

S&P 500:

Presented with no representations or warranties, but I thought you might find it interesting. The tariffs are deflationary.

Pray for peace!