Say what you like about the repentant Jeffrey Sachs—repentant because he overtly acted as an agent of empire in the rape of Russia in the 1990s in the wake of the fall of the Soviet Union—but he has become a truth-teller, much like Robert McNamara, the SecDef during much of the Vietnam War, who in his sunset years recanted the ideology of containment, and declared that the Vietnam War was a fraud.

Sachs is the only mainstream (call him “controlled oppo” if it makes you feel better) who addresses the wacko millennialist pseudo-religious End Times beliefs of the Neocon Cabal, dominated by Ashkenazi Jews and evangelical Christians, who adopt the Old Testament justification of cherem, which means “to commit to the Lord by utterly destroying” anything that stands in their way. Sachs also refers to Israel as an “assassination machine,” a not-too-subtle implication regarding the death of JFK.

The support of evangelical Christians for any aggression that Israel commits is shameful and ignorant. They do not question why the Israelites were expelled from Judea 2000 years ago, although the prophet Isaiah made it clear what was coming and why. Many times throughout the Old Testament, God punished the Israelites for falling into sin, and more than once expelled them from Judea.

As I argue in the pinned post at elliottmiddleton.substack.com, I conclude that cherem has gripped the Neocons concerning Russia and China. Their spokesmodel Peter Zeihan loves to talk about “the extinction of the Han ethnicity,” and has called for “putting a bullet through Russia’s brain.”

The world has descended into madness. Seek refuge in the Holy Spirit.

The primary Hebrew term in the Old Testament that means "to commit completely [destroy] to the Lord" is חרם (ḥerem), often transliterated as cherem or herem. This word carries the meaning of something irrevocably dedicated or devoted to God, which in many contexts, especially in relation to warfare and certain sinful practices, meant utter destruction. Key points about "ḥerem": Irrevocable Dedication: At its core, ḥerem signifies something set apart for God, to the point that it cannot be redeemed or used for any other purpose.

Total Destruction: In the context of holy war (e.g., against the Canaanites in Joshua), "ḥerem" meant the complete destruction of people, animals, and sometimes even cities, as an act of consecration and judgment to the Lord. The silver, gold, and certain metal articles were sometimes spared to go into the Lord's treasury (Joshua 6:19).

Divine Judgment: This practice was often an execution of God's judgment against the wickedness and idolatry of certain nations.

Consequences of Disobedience: As seen with Achan (Joshua 7), violating the ḥerem by taking things devoted to destruction brought severe consequences. While it often implies destruction, it's important to remember the underlying theological concept of complete dedication and consecration to God. Didn't Saul also run afoul of cherem? Yes, absolutely. King Saul famously ran afoul of the cherem command, and it was a pivotal moment leading to his rejection as king. The account is found in 1 Samuel 15. God, through the prophet Samuel, commanded Saul to utterly destroy the Amalekites as an act of cherem because of their past aggression against Israel when they came out of Egypt (Exodus 17:8-13; Deuteronomy 25:17-19). The command was explicit: "Now go and attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have; do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, infant and nursing child, ox and sheep, camel and donkey" (1 Samuel 15:3). However, Saul and his army did not fully obey. While they did defeat the Amalekites and destroy much, they: Spared Agag, the king of the Amalekites.

Saved the best of the sheep, cattle, fatlings, and lambs, as well as everything else that was good. Saul's justification was that he intended to sacrifice these animals to the Lord. When Samuel confronted Saul, the king tried to defend his actions, even claiming to have obeyed. But Samuel famously replied: "Has the Lord as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, As in obeying the voice of the Lord? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, And to heed than the fat of rams. For rebellion is as the sin of divination, And stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because you have rejected the word of the Lord, He has also rejected you from being king." (1 Samuel 15:22-23). Samuel then personally executed Agag. Saul's incomplete obedience to the cherem command, driven by a desire for plunder or perhaps to make a grander sacrifice (which was not what God commanded), was a direct act of rebellion against God and sealed his fate as king. This event underscores the absolute nature of the cherem command and the importance of complete obedience to God's instructions.

Pray for peace!