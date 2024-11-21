I found this discussion reasonable and exciting. I began by wondering why the current Israelis don’t recognize that there was a reason the Israelites were driven out of Jerusalem and that the reason may still be valid….

when was the second temple built in Jerusalem?

The Second Temple in Jerusalem was built beginning in 516 BCE during the Persian period.

Timeline:

Destruction of the First Temple (586 BCE): Solomon’s Temple was destroyed by the Babylonians under King Nebuchadnezzar, leading to the Babylonian Exile of the Jewish people. Return from Exile (538 BCE): After the Persian King Cyrus the Great conquered Babylon, he issued a decree allowing the Jews to return to Jerusalem and rebuild their Temple (Ezra 1:1–4). Construction Begins (c. 536 BCE): Under the leadership of Zerubbabel, the foundation of the Second Temple was laid soon after the return. However, opposition from local groups and internal discouragement caused delays (Ezra 3:10–13). Construction Resumes (520 BCE): The prophets Haggai and Zechariah encouraged the people to resume building the Temple during the reign of the Persian King Darius I (Haggai 1:2–11; Zechariah 4:6–10). Completion (516 BCE): The Second Temple was completed and dedicated in the sixth year of King Darius I’s reign (Ezra 6:15–16).

Importance of the Second Temple:

The Second Temple was central to Jewish worship and identity until its destruction by the Romans in 70 CE .

While it lacked some elements of Solomon’s Temple (e.g., the Ark of the Covenant), it was a focal point for religious practices and festivals.

It was significantly expanded and renovated by Herod the Great around 20 BCE, often referred to as "Herod's Temple" during this period.

This period of rebuilding symbolized the Jewish people’s spiritual and physical restoration after the Babylonian Exile.

who were the prophets that came after the second temple was constructed and what did they say?

After the construction of the Second Temple in 516 BCE, the prophets who ministered were largely focused on themes of spiritual renewal, covenant faithfulness, and preparation for the coming Messiah. These prophets include Haggai, Zechariah, and Malachi. They addressed the people's struggles with faith, complacency, and social justice in the post-exilic period.

1. Haggai (Active c. 520 BCE)

Message:

Rebuilding the Temple: Haggai's primary mission was to encourage the Jewish people to resume the construction of the Temple, which had stalled due to opposition and apathy (Haggai 1:2–11).

Call to Prioritize God’s House: He rebuked the people for focusing on their own homes while neglecting God’s house. He promised blessings if they resumed the work (Haggai 2:19).

Future Glory of the Temple: Haggai prophesied that the glory of the Second Temple would surpass that of the First, pointing to the coming of the Messiah (Haggai 2:7–9).

Key Themes:

Obedience brings blessing.

God’s faithfulness in fulfilling His promises.

The significance of the Temple as a place of God’s presence.

2. Zechariah (Active c. 520–518 BCE)

Message:

Encouragement to Rebuild: Zechariah, like Haggai, urged the people to complete the Temple (Zechariah 1:16).

Apocalyptic Visions: Zechariah received eight visions filled with symbolic imagery, offering hope, emphasizing God’s sovereignty, and foretelling future events (Zechariah 1–6).

The Coming Messiah: The Branch: Zechariah speaks of a future leader called the Branch who will rebuild the Temple and rule with justice (Zechariah 6:12–13). The Humble King: He prophesied the Messiah’s arrival on a donkey, fulfilled in Jesus’ triumphal entry (Zechariah 9:9). Pierced One: He foretold that the people would "look on me, the one they have pierced" and mourn (Zechariah 12:10), a prophecy linked to Christ’s crucifixion.



Key Themes:

Restoration and renewal of Israel.

Hope in God’s ultimate plan for salvation.

The coming of the Messianic kingdom.

3. Malachi (Active c. 430 BCE)

Message:

Criticism of Religious Apathy: Malachi rebuked the priests and people for offering blemished sacrifices and for their lax worship practices (Malachi 1:6–14).

Social Justice: He condemned social sins, including divorce, faithlessness, and oppression of the vulnerable (Malachi 2:10–16; 3:5).

The Coming Day of the Lord: Malachi warned of a future day of judgment and called for repentance (Malachi 4:1–3).

The Messenger and the Messiah: He foretold the coming of a messenger who would prepare the way for the Lord, later identified as John the Baptist in the New Testament (Malachi 3:1; 4:5–6).

Key Themes:

Faithfulness in worship and covenant relationships.

God’s justice and promise of judgment.

Hope in the coming of the Messiah and His forerunner.

Key Takeaways from These Prophets

Haggai and Zechariah spoke during the Temple's rebuilding, emphasizing its central role in God’s plans and pointing to future glory and restoration.

Malachi , about a century later, addressed the complacency that had set in, calling for renewed covenant faithfulness and preparation for the Messiah’s arrival.

Collectively, their messages link the post-exilic period to the coming of the New Testament era, bridging the gap between the Old Covenant and the New Covenant.

what is the nature of the great deceptions mentioned in the Book of Revelation?

The Book of Revelation describes several great deceptions that occur in the apocalyptic events leading to the end times. These deceptions involve spiritual, political, and economic systems that mislead humanity into rebellion against God. These are orchestrated by Satan, the "father of lies" (John 8:44), and carried out through his agents: the Beast, the False Prophet, and the Antichrist.

Key Deceptions in Revelation

1. The Deception of Worshiping the Beast (Revelation 13:1–18)

Nature of the Deception: The Beast from the Sea represents a political or worldly power that demands worship, claiming authority and allegiance that belong to God alone. The Beast from the Earth (the False Prophet) uses signs and wonders to convince people to worship the first Beast and receive its mark (Revelation 13:13–14). The "mark of the Beast" (666) is a symbolic or literal mark that identifies allegiance to the Beast, contrasted with the seal of God on the faithful.

Methods of Deception: Performances of great miracles, such as fire from heaven, to inspire awe and loyalty (Revelation 13:13). Economic control, where those without the mark cannot buy or sell (Revelation 13:16–17). Persecution of those who refuse to worship the Beast or take its mark.

Outcome: Many are led astray, worshiping the Beast and rejecting God, resulting in eternal separation from Him.



2. The Deception of Babylon the Great (Revelation 17–18)

Nature of the Deception: Babylon symbolizes a corrupt system of false religion, materialism, and immorality. It presents itself as glorious, wealthy, and powerful, luring nations and kings into spiritual adultery (Revelation 17:1–5).

Methods of Deception: Offering wealth, luxury, and power as substitutes for true spiritual fulfillment. Seduction of political and economic leaders to participate in its corrupt practices. Masking its moral depravity and spiritual emptiness with external splendor.

Outcome: Babylon is ultimately judged and destroyed by God (Revelation 18:2–3). Those who trusted in it are left desolate and without hope.



3. The Deception of Satan after the Millennium (Revelation 20:7–10)

Nature of the Deception: After the 1,000-year reign of Christ, Satan is released and deceives the nations once more, leading them into rebellion against God.

Methods of Deception: Gathering a vast army (referred to as Gog and Magog) to surround "the camp of the saints and the beloved city" (Revelation 20:8–9). Instilling false hope in his followers that they can defeat God, despite His demonstrated power and authority.

Outcome: Fire from heaven consumes the rebellious armies, and Satan is cast into the lake of fire for eternity (Revelation 20:10).



4. The Deception of False Prophets and Signs (Revelation 16:13–14)

Nature of the Deception: Unclean spirits like frogs come from the mouths of the Dragon (Satan) , the Beast , and the False Prophet to perform miraculous signs and gather the kings of the earth for the final battle (Armageddon).

Methods of Deception: Using miracles to legitimize false claims of divine authority. Manipulating political and military leaders into joining Satan’s cause.

Outcome: This deception leads to the catastrophic defeat of these forces at the return of Christ (Revelation 19:19–21).



Underlying Themes of the Great Deceptions

Counterfeit Worship: Satan and his agents mimic divine authority and power, deceiving people into idolatry.

The Beast's demand for worship is a counterfeit of God's rightful claim to worship. Economic and Political Manipulation: Deceptive systems like Babylon exploit greed and power to lead people away from God.

Economic control through the "mark of the Beast" highlights how material needs are used to manipulate allegiance. False Prophets and Signs: Miraculous signs are used to legitimize lies, showing the dangers of relying solely on external displays of power. Spiritual Blindness: Many are deceived because they reject the truth of God’s word, leaving them vulnerable to lies (2 Thessalonians 2:10–12).

Lessons and Warnings

Believers are called to spiritual vigilance and to hold fast to the truth of the gospel (Revelation 14:12).

The deceptions underscore the need for discernment, as Satan’s lies often appear convincing and appealing.

God’s ultimate victory is assured, and those who resist these deceptions are promised eternal life and fellowship with Him (Revelation 21:3–4).

describe the episode in Revelation where a beast is injured and suddenly recovers with renewed strength. [Trump/USA?}

The episode of the injured Beast that recovers is described in Revelation 13:3–4. It is a pivotal moment in the narrative, highlighting the Beast's deception and the world's response to it. This event is symbolic, and interpretations vary, but it underscores the theme of counterfeit power and divine mimicry.

Description of the Episode

The Beast's Injury and Recovery: One of the Beast’s heads appears to have received a fatal wound:

“One of the heads of the Beast seemed to have had a fatal wound, but the fatal wound had been healed” (Revelation 13:3).

Despite the apparent mortal blow, the Beast recovers, astonishing the world. The Reaction of the World: The miraculous recovery inspires awe and leads many to worship the Beast:

“The whole world was filled with wonder and followed the Beast. People worshiped the dragon because he had given authority to the Beast, and they also worshiped the Beast and asked, ‘Who is like the Beast? Who can wage war against it?’” (Revelation 13:3–4).

Symbolic and Interpretive Layers

Symbol of Political Power: The Beast often represents a political system, empire, or ruler. The "fatal wound" and recovery could symbolize a seemingly defeated kingdom or power rising again with renewed strength and influence. Counterfeit Resurrection: The Beast’s recovery mimics Christ’s resurrection, a counterfeit miracle designed to deceive the world into worshiping the Beast. This highlights the theme of Satan’s attempt to mimic God’s power. Deception of the Masses: The recovery shocks and amazes the people, leading them to attribute divine-like power to the Beast. The worship of the Beast signifies their allegiance to Satan (the dragon) who empowers the Beast. Historical and Prophetic Views: Some historical interpretations link the wounded head to specific empires or rulers (e.g., the Roman Empire, believed by some to be the Beast, recovering after near collapse).

Prophetic interpretations often view this as a future event, symbolizing a world leader or system that appears defeated but reemerges to dominate and deceive.

Key Themes

Deception through Apparent Miracles: The Beast’s recovery is designed to mislead the world into worship and allegiance.

Miracles and signs are used to validate false claims of power, emphasizing the need for discernment. False Worship: The astonishment and worship of the Beast reflect humanity’s tendency to idolize power and success, often at the expense of true worship of God. Conflict Between God and Satan: The event is part of the broader cosmic struggle in Revelation, with Satan using the Beast to oppose God and His followers.

Warnings for Believers

Discernment: Believers are called to recognize counterfeit miracles and not be swayed by displays of power (Matthew 24:24).

Faithfulness to God: Revelation emphasizes perseverance and worshiping God alone, even in the face of deception and persecution (Revelation 14:12).

Victory in Christ: Despite the apparent power of the Beast, Revelation assures that Christ’s ultimate victory over evil is certain (Revelation 19:20).

This episode vividly illustrates the deceptive power of Satan and the need for spiritual vigilance as the world approaches the culmination of God's redemptive plan.

in biblical terms, why were the Israelites expelled from Jerusalem in 70 AD, given the previous relationship between prophecy and expulsion?

The expulsion of the Israelites from Jerusalem in 70 AD (the destruction of the Second Temple by the Romans) is understood in biblical terms as a result of their continued rebellion against God, their rejection of the Messiah (Jesus Christ), and their failure to uphold the covenant. This event aligns with themes of divine judgment and prophecy, similar to earlier expulsions, such as the Babylonian Exile in 586 BCE.

1. The Covenant and Rebellion

The relationship between God and the Israelites was established through a covenant, wherein their obedience would lead to blessings, and disobedience would bring judgment (Deuteronomy 28).

Deuteronomy 28:15–68 explicitly warns that turning away from God would lead to consequences such as exile, suffering, and the destruction of their land.

Historically, this pattern played out in events like the Assyrian conquest (722 BCE), the Babylonian Exile (586 BCE), and ultimately the Roman destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD.

2. Prophetic Warnings of the First-Century Period

Many prophets and Jesus Himself warned of the coming destruction of Jerusalem if the people did not repent and turn back to God.

Jesus’ Prophecies

Luke 19:41–44 : As Jesus wept over Jerusalem, He prophesied its destruction:

“The days will come upon you when your enemies will build an embankment against you and encircle you and hem you in on every side. They will dash you to the ground, you and the children within your walls. They will not leave one stone on another, because you did not recognize the time of God’s coming to you.” This passage ties the destruction to the rejection of Jesus as the Messiah, the "time of God's coming."

Matthew 24:1–2: Jesus explicitly predicts the Temple’s destruction:

“Truly I tell you, not one stone here will be left on another; every one will be thrown down.”

Other Prophetic Themes

Daniel’s Vision (Daniel 9:26): The "Anointed One" would be cut off, and the people of a coming ruler would destroy the city and the sanctuary. This is often seen as a prophecy of Jesus’ crucifixion and the Roman destruction of Jerusalem.

The rejection of the prophets, culminating in the rejection of Christ, is repeatedly condemned throughout Scripture (e.g., Matthew 23:37–39, Acts 7:51–53).

3. Rejection of the Messiah

The New Testament emphasizes that Israel’s leaders and many of the people rejected Jesus as the promised Messiah, a rejection seen as the ultimate breach of the covenant (John 1:11; Acts 4:11).

In Matthew 21:42–43, Jesus warns that the kingdom of God would be taken away and given to a people who would produce its fruit.

This rejection is seen as a pivotal reason for the judgment that came in 70 AD, as the destruction of Jerusalem symbolizes the consequences of rejecting God’s ultimate plan of salvation.

4. Divine Judgment and the Roman Conquest

The Roman siege and destruction of Jerusalem under Emperor Titus in 70 AD led to the destruction of the Second Temple and a scattering of the Jewish people. This event is seen as a divine judgment, similar to the Babylonian destruction in 586 BCE.

The Jewish Revolts (e.g., the First Jewish-Roman War, 66–70 AD) reflected political and military opposition to Rome, but in biblical terms, they were also seen as reflecting spiritual rebellion against God.

5. Hope Amid Judgment

Despite this judgment, the Bible holds out hope for Israel’s future restoration:

Romans 11:25–26 : Paul writes that Israel’s rejection is not final, and there will come a time when “all Israel will be saved.”

The destruction of the Temple and Jerusalem also marked a transition from the Old Covenant to the New Covenant, where salvation is extended to all people through faith in Christ (Hebrews 8:13).

Parallels to Previous Exiles

Just as the Babylonian Exile was linked to idolatry and covenant unfaithfulness, the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD is tied to rejecting God’s ultimate revelation in Christ.

Both events serve as reminders of the consequences of turning away from God, as well as His overarching plan of redemption and restoration.

In summary, the expulsion from Jerusalem in 70 AD is understood in biblical terms as the fulfillment of prophetic warnings, reflecting the consequences of covenant unfaithfulness and the rejection of the Messiah. However, it is also part of God’s redemptive plan, with hope for restoration and salvation through Christ.

biblically, would God approve of the Israelites committing genocide in the new covenant as He did in the old? is genocide permitted under the new covenant?

The New Testament (the New Covenant) does not support or permit genocide, and its teachings mark a significant shift from some of the specific commands given under the Old Covenant. While God commanded the Israelites to carry out acts of destruction against certain nations in the Old Testament, these commands were specific to a particular historical, cultural, and theological context and were tied to Israel's covenant with God as His chosen people.

In the New Covenant, the emphasis is on reconciliation, forgiveness, and spiritual warfare rather than physical conflict or conquest.

Key Differences Between the Old and New Covenants

God's Commands in the Old Covenant: In the Old Testament, God commanded the Israelites to destroy specific nations, such as the Canaanites, Amalekites, and others (e.g., Deuteronomy 7:1–2; 1 Samuel 15:3). These commands were tied to: Judgment on Sin: God used Israel as an instrument of His judgment against nations whose sins had reached their full measure (Genesis 15:16). Preservation of Holiness: The destruction of these nations was intended to prevent Israel from being corrupted by their idolatry and immoral practices (Deuteronomy 20:16–18).

The New Covenant and Jesus’ Teachings: The New Covenant, established through Jesus Christ, shifts the focus from physical warfare to spiritual warfare and emphasizes love, forgiveness, and reconciliation: Love Your Enemies: Jesus taught, “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44). This teaching directly contrasts with the notion of destroying enemies. The Kingdom is Not of This World: Jesus made it clear that His kingdom is spiritual, not political or territorial: “My kingdom is not of this world. If it were, my servants would fight to prevent my arrest” (John 18:36). Forgiveness and Reconciliation: The New Covenant emphasizes forgiveness and peace: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9).



Genocide in the Context of the New Covenant

No Divine Mandate for Genocide: Under the New Covenant, there is no record or teaching that suggests God would command or approve of genocide. The commands to destroy entire nations in the Old Testament were unique to the Israelites' historical and covenantal context.

The New Covenant focuses on spreading the Gospel to all nations, not destroying them (Matthew 28:19–20). Moral and Ethical Framework: The teachings of Jesus and the apostles promote respect for all human life and the intrinsic worth of every individual as created in the image of God (Genesis 1:27; Galatians 3:28).

Genocide directly contradicts these principles and would be considered a grave sin under the New Covenant.

Theological and Ethical Considerations

God’s Judgment is His Alone: In both the Old and New Testaments, ultimate judgment belongs to God, not humanity (Romans 12:19). While God used Israel as an instrument of judgment in specific cases under the Old Covenant, the New Testament emphasizes that judgment is reserved for God alone. The Universal Call to Salvation: The New Covenant extends God’s grace and mercy to all people, regardless of nationality or background: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son” (John 3:16).

Acts of genocide are incompatible with the mission of spreading the Gospel and reflecting God’s love for humanity.

Conclusion

Biblically, genocide is not permitted under the New Covenant, and there is no indication that God would approve of it today. The teachings of Jesus and the apostles emphasize love, reconciliation, and the intrinsic value of all people. The New Covenant calls for spiritual transformation rather than physical conquest, marking a clear departure from the specific commands of destruction seen in the Old Covenant. Instead of waging war against others, the New Covenant invites followers of Christ to seek peace and share the message of salvation with all nations.