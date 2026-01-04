A conflict over Taiwan would end the AI age
everyone loses
I taught MBA students in Taiwan in the 1990s, accelerated finance classes. We did a semester in two weeks, one session in Hsinchu, Taiwan’s Silicon Valley, and one in Taipei, the capital. The techies were far hipper and more globally aware than the politicos. But both groups responded the same way when asked what would happen if the mainland took over. “We’ll all Chinese,” was the response in both places. Taiwan is already heavily entwined with the mainland, with many Taiwanese spending months of the year there for business. So there is no way either the CCP or the Taiwanese want a military conflict.
Who does? The Western Cabal.
Now, let me indulge in a bit of conspiracy theory analysis. Cabal and Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan let slip in a recent video that semiconductors will soon be so scarce that we will have to decide where to use them. Why would he say that? He would say that if the Neocons plan to incite military activity around Taiwan that will provoke a Chinese response.
One way or another, the Cabal wants war with China. They keep telling us it is coming.
Their true agenda is darker than most can imagine. The Cabal Neocons believe that an Armageddon is required to preserve unipolar dominance for the West (possibly in a new Pax Judaica). The Armageddon must knock the Chinese industrial base out of action and accelerate the trajectory toward extinction of its demographically challenged population.
When the Cabal made its first move toward accelerating the End Times in 2020 with the pandemic, I, like many others, tried to determine if these were the “real” End Times, or just a Cabal-manipulated simulation.
Now I believe it could be both, that human evil is just that bad.
Back to the question of the end of the AI age: I asked Claude to look into what would happen to global chip supply if China invaded Taiwan.
Effects of a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan on the Global Semiconductor Industry
Immediate Supply Chain Collapse
Taiwan holds approximately 68% of global semiconductor manufacturing market share, with TSMC alone controlling 61.7% of the foundry market and producing roughly 90% of the world’s most advanced chips1 used in AI, quantum computing, smartphones, automobiles, and defense systems. An invasion would force global supply chains to grind to a halt, shaving trillions of dollars off economic output and plunging the world into economic depression.2
Physical destruction would be severe. Chinese military strikes and cyberattacks would likely destroy critical infrastructure and production facilities across Taiwan.3 Even uncontrolled shutdowns of semiconductor manufacturing facilities would damage delicate equipment, requiring months or years for repair or replacement.4 Taiwan has contingency plans to deliberately shut down production if invaded, denying China immediate access to functioning facilities.
Economic Magnitude
The numbers are staggering. A full-scale invasion could reduce global economic output by up to 2.8%,5 with some estimates putting the total economic cost around $10 trillion, equal to about 10% of global GDP.6 Major U.S. companies from Apple to General Motors would struggle to produce anything, and replacing lost Taiwanese capacity would take years.
China’s Own Vulnerability
Paradoxically, China is heavily dependent on TSMC chips, so an invasion would harm China’s economy as grievously as any other nation.7 Nearly two-thirds of China’s exports go to the United States and its allies, making economic decoupling from conflict far more damaging to China than to the West.8 This creates a powerful deterrent against invasion, though not an absolute one if China prioritizes reunification over economic costs.
Scenario Analysis
Recent research identifies three escalation scenarios:
1. Quarantine/Blockade (Most Likely Short-Term)
China could restrict Taiwan’s silicon wafer imports, which accounted for $18.8 billion in 2022, with China supplying roughly a third of Taiwan’s wafer supply.9 Trade restrictions could target the semiconductor sector directly.
2. Economic Pressure
China could revoke operating licenses for Taiwanese companies in the mainland, threatening the estimated 50% of Taiwan’s foreign direct investment currently located there.10
3. Full Invasion
Would involve complete destruction of Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem through military action and cyberattacks.
Strategic Responses
The U.S. CHIPS Act allocated $52.7 billion to rebuild domestic semiconductor manufacturing, with TSMC receiving $6.7 billion in grants and $5 billion in loans for three fabrication plants in Arizona. Europe’s Chips Act aims to increase the EU’s global semiconductor market share to 20% by 2030 with €15.9 billion in funding. However, these efforts won’t fully replace Taiwan’s capacity for many years.
The “silicon shield” doctrine—that mutual economic dependence prevents war—faces two critical weaknesses: Taiwan’s supply chain would be particularly vulnerable to quarantine before 2027, and diversification or stockpiling strategies are impractical in the short term due to high relocation costs, challenges in training skilled workers, and limited natural gas reserves.11
Bottom Line
Any China-Taiwan conflict would represent the single greatest supply chain disruption in modern history, far exceeding COVID-19 or the Ukraine war in economic impact. Recovery would take years, not months, and no economy would escape the consequences. The semiconductor industry’s extreme concentration in Taiwan creates a chokepoint that makes peaceful resolution existentially important for global economic stability.
Footnotes
Council on Foreign Relations - Will China’s Reliance on Taiwanese Chips Prevent a War? ↩
Council on Foreign Relations - Will China’s Reliance on Taiwanese Chips Prevent a War? ↩
Everstream Analytics - 3 China-Taiwan Risk Scenarios for Semiconductor Supplies ↩
Defense Priorities - Semiconductors Are Not a Reason to Defend Taiwan ↩
Efficio Consulting - China-Taiwan Tensions: Impacts on Global Supply Chains ↩
American Enterprise Institute - How Disruptive Would a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Be? ↩
American Enterprise Institute - How Disruptive Would a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Be? ↩
Everstream Analytics - 3 China-Taiwan Risk Scenarios for Semiconductor Supplies ↩
Everstream Analytics - 3 China-Taiwan Risk Scenarios for Semiconductor Supplies ↩
ScienceDirect - From Vulnerabilities to Resilience: Taiwan’s Semiconductor Industry ↩