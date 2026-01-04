I taught MBA students in Taiwan in the 1990s, accelerated finance classes. We did a semester in two weeks, one session in Hsinchu, Taiwan’s Silicon Valley, and one in Taipei, the capital. The techies were far hipper and more globally aware than the politicos. But both groups responded the same way when asked what would happen if the mainland took over. “We’ll all Chinese,” was the response in both places. Taiwan is already heavily entwined with the mainland, with many Taiwanese spending months of the year there for business. So there is no way either the CCP or the Taiwanese want a military conflict.

Who does? The Western Cabal.

Now, let me indulge in a bit of conspiracy theory analysis. Cabal and Neocon spokesmodel Peter Zeihan let slip in a recent video that semiconductors will soon be so scarce that we will have to decide where to use them. Why would he say that? He would say that if the Neocons plan to incite military activity around Taiwan that will provoke a Chinese response.

One way or another, the Cabal wants war with China. They keep telling us it is coming.

Their true agenda is darker than most can imagine. The Cabal Neocons believe that an Armageddon is required to preserve unipolar dominance for the West (possibly in a new Pax Judaica). The Armageddon must knock the Chinese industrial base out of action and accelerate the trajectory toward extinction of its demographically challenged population.

When the Cabal made its first move toward accelerating the End Times in 2020 with the pandemic, I, like many others, tried to determine if these were the “real” End Times, or just a Cabal-manipulated simulation.

Now I believe it could be both, that human evil is just that bad.

Back to the question of the end of the AI age: I asked Claude to look into what would happen to global chip supply if China invaded Taiwan.