End Times Meditations
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: summary of available research
thank God that some doctors allowed a significant portion of their practices' children to go unvaccinated, we'll never get the Pharma-"pwned" NIH or CDC…
19 hrs ago
•
Elliott Middleton
6
Share this post
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: summary of available research
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Great Replacement is no longer a theory
the Abrahamic religions are being set against one another, Albert Pike-style
19 hrs ago
•
Elliott Middleton
4
Share this post
The Great Replacement is no longer a theory
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Our DNA and the clot-shots
what exactly is going on?
May 4
•
Elliott Middleton
5
Share this post
Our DNA and the clot-shots
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Arkansas Gov. Sanders Issues Executive Order Defying Biden Admin’s Title IX Rule
"plainly ridiculous" -- red state Governors, will you follow the great state of Arkansas?
May 3
•
Elliott Middleton
5
Share this post
Arkansas Gov. Sanders Issues Executive Order Defying Biden Admin’s Title IX Rule
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Whither gold?
gold appears to be topping or consolidating
May 3
•
Elliott Middleton
1
Share this post
Whither gold?
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
House Republicans Pass Bill Making Quoting the Bible a Form of Discrimination (See List)
H.R. 6090 makes citing multiple New Testament passages (listed below) a form of "antisemitism."
Published on Jon Fleetwood
•
May 2
More Evidence Showing Vitamin D Combats Cancer; Sunlight is the Best Source
as well as Covid-19 and Influenza!
May 1
•
Elliott Middleton
5
Share this post
More Evidence Showing Vitamin D Combats Cancer; Sunlight is the Best Source
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
China woos Europe with bargain prices on manufactured goods, opportunities to transfer production to low-cost China
having lost Russian energy, Europe is de-industrializing
May 1
•
Elliott Middleton
2
Share this post
China woos Europe with bargain prices on manufactured goods, opportunities to transfer production to low-cost China
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Bird flu causes blindness in cats that drank milk from infected cows at Texas dairy farm - sparking fears the virus is evolving
CDC says pasteurization kills the Highly Pathogenic Influenza Virus H5N1 strain
May 1
•
Elliott Middleton
3
Share this post
Bird flu causes blindness in cats that drank milk from infected cows at Texas dairy farm - sparking fears the virus is evolving
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
April 2024
$3.5 Billion Slipped Into Ukraine-Israel Aid Bill To 'Supercharge Mass Migration From The Middle East'
no funds for securing the US southern (or northern) borders
Apr 30
•
Elliott Middleton
1
Share this post
$3.5 Billion Slipped Into Ukraine-Israel Aid Bill To 'Supercharge Mass Migration From The Middle East'
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Insane vs Sane – Demonic vs Divine – Catherine Austin Fitts
where is the Ukraine money going? what do they want to do with the depopulated Ukraine?
Apr 30
•
Elliott Middleton
6
Share this post
Insane vs Sane – Demonic vs Divine – Catherine Austin Fitts
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Russian State-Controlled TV: If NATO Troops Enter Ukraine , SARMAT, YARS, and Avanguard (Nukes) Will Hit NATO Decision-Making Centers
the MIC must have its war -- thanks Mike Johnson and Donald Trump
Apr 29
•
Elliott Middleton
5
Share this post
Russian State-Controlled TV: If NATO Troops Enter Ukraine , SARMAT, YARS, and Avanguard (Nukes) Will Hit NATO Decision-Making Centers
elliottmiddleton.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
© 2024 Elliott Middleton
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts