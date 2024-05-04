End Times Meditations

Home
Notes
Archive
About
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: summary of available research
thank God that some doctors allowed a significant portion of their practices' children to go unvaccinated, we'll never get the Pharma-"pwned" NIH or CDC…
  
Elliott Middleton
1
The Great Replacement is no longer a theory
the Abrahamic religions are being set against one another, Albert Pike-style
  
Elliott Middleton
1
Our DNA and the clot-shots
what exactly is going on?
  
Elliott Middleton
Arkansas Gov. Sanders Issues Executive Order Defying Biden Admin’s Title IX Rule
"plainly ridiculous" -- red state Governors, will you follow the great state of Arkansas?
  
Elliott Middleton
Whither gold?
gold appears to be topping or consolidating
  
Elliott Middleton
House Republicans Pass Bill Making Quoting the Bible a Form of Discrimination (See List)
H.R. 6090 makes citing multiple New Testament passages (listed below) a form of "antisemitism."
Published on Jon Fleetwood  
More Evidence Showing Vitamin D Combats Cancer; Sunlight is the Best Source
as well as Covid-19 and Influenza!
  
Elliott Middleton
China woos Europe with bargain prices on manufactured goods, opportunities to transfer production to low-cost China
having lost Russian energy, Europe is de-industrializing
  
Elliott Middleton
Bird flu causes blindness in cats that drank milk from infected cows at Texas dairy farm - sparking fears the virus is evolving
CDC says pasteurization kills the Highly Pathogenic Influenza Virus H5N1 strain
  
Elliott Middleton

April 2024

$3.5 Billion Slipped Into Ukraine-Israel Aid Bill To 'Supercharge Mass Migration From The Middle East'
no funds for securing the US southern (or northern) borders
  
Elliott Middleton
Insane vs Sane – Demonic vs Divine – Catherine Austin Fitts
where is the Ukraine money going? what do they want to do with the depopulated Ukraine?
  
Elliott Middleton
1
Russian State-Controlled TV: If NATO Troops Enter Ukraine , SARMAT, YARS, and Avanguard (Nukes) Will Hit NATO Decision-Making Centers
the MIC must have its war -- thanks Mike Johnson and Donald Trump
  
Elliott Middleton
1
© 2024 Elliott Middleton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture