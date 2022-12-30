End Times Meditations

How I chose my Substack title

"If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck ….”

Only God knows if we are living through the end times. But when there is so much chaos, so much evil, and such a concerted effort to get all of us to wear some sort of electronic tag to buy or sell, the resemblances to the end times described in the Book of Revelation are unavoidable.

The post below goes into a little bit more detail.

End Times Meditations
An End Times timeline
While I am a practicing Christian, my focus is hardly theological. Early Christians referred to the religion as “the way,” and that sums up my intuitive approach. When asked “what is the greatest commandment,” Jesus said: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind…
a year ago · Elliott Middleton

Geopolitics of the End Times

See my post below for my analysis of the evil Neocons and the World Economic Forum crowd and their geostrategic ambitions.

Escalation inevitable?

Elliott Middleton
·
December 30, 2022
Escalation inevitable?

Public domain image, American howitzers by Franklin Last update 31 March 2023 NATO has escalated the war in Ukraine in recent months. September 26, 2022, NATO destroyed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the property of Russia and Germany, in an outright act of war

For my analysis of the devastating effects of lockdowns and non-pharmaceutical interventions in 2020 (really just MKULTRA-style traumatizations), see

Another proof that lockdowns kill

Elliott Middleton
·
February 28, 2023

Review of previous work In a previous post, “A proof that lockdowns kill,” I showed that a significant portion of excess deaths in 2020 could be attributed to lockdowns, broadly construed as lockdowns plus all other inhumane and traumatizing non-pharmaceutical interventions that were inflicted upon Western populations. These results were reported in the …

This is my meme of the Big Picture:

