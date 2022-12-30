How I chose my Substack title

"If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck ….”

Only God knows if we are living through the end times. But when there is so much chaos, so much evil, and such a concerted effort to get all of us to wear some sort of electronic tag to buy or sell, the resemblances to the end times described in the Book of Revelation are unavoidable.

The post below goes into a little bit more detail.

Geopolitics of the End Times

See my post below for my analysis of the evil Neocons and the World Economic Forum crowd and their geostrategic ambitions.

For my analysis of the devastating effects of lockdowns and non-pharmaceutical interventions in 2020 (really just MKULTRA-style traumatizations), see

This is my meme of the Big Picture:

